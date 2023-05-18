Denison woman sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison woman, arrested in May 2022 on nearly a dozen charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, was sentenced to prison.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office, Alyssa Haratyk, 33, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. She will not be eligible for parole until 2040.

Her husband, Leon Haratyk, was sentenced in February to 30 years in prison.

