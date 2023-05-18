A Few Morning Storms, “Big Stuff” Arrives Friday Afternoon

Showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will probably scoot their way eastward through the overnight period, bringing us a chance of rain activity between midnight and 10 a.m. Lows tonight should bottom out in the mid 60s, rain chances 40%.

Friday sees a strong cold front move in with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the 80s. Rain/storms end Friday evening, the weekend looks partly cloudy and mild with a dry northerly breeze. Showers return to the forecast next week, but the overall threat for severe weather remains remarkably low for late May, which is nothing but good news!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

