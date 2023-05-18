Kingston’s Tipton signs with Saint Mary Track and Field
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Signing day at Kingston High School for multi-sport star Devin Tipton, he is headed to the University of Saint Mary to run track.
Tipton has been a great athlete for the Redskins, and he is excited about his next opportunity.
“It got a little sketchy after a little bit. I thought I wasn’t going to go for anything, but I started talking to the coach at Saint Mary’s and I went up there on a visit and I really liked the campus,” said Tipton. “It’s really nice and they have everything I need for my degree too and they have track. It really worked out for me; I really like it up there. It feels like home already.”
