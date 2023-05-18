Murray County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are asking for the publics help locating a missing elderly woman who was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.

According to the sheriffs department, 77-year-old Judith Tipton was last seen at 10 a.m. leaving her residence east of Sulphur, driving a 2011 Grey Ford F-350 Dully with a black flat bed, and a feeder on the flat bed, pictured above.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored sweater, jeans, black hat and cowboy boots.

Sheriffs said Tipton does have a history of dementia.

If you have seen Tipton or know of her whereabouts you can contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office at 580-622-3918.

