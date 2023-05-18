Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Murray County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Judith Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.
Judith Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.(Murray County Sheriffs Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are asking for the publics help locating a missing elderly woman who was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.

According to the sheriffs department, 77-year-old Judith Tipton was last seen at 10 a.m. leaving her residence east of Sulphur, driving a 2011 Grey Ford F-350 Dully with a black flat bed, and a feeder on the flat bed, pictured above.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored sweater, jeans, black hat and cowboy boots.

Sheriffs said Tipton does have a history of dementia.

If you have seen Tipton or know of her whereabouts you can contact the Murray County Sheriff’s Office at 580-622-3918.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tishomingo woman is fighting for her life in a Plano hospital after being hit by a pickup...
Tishomingo woman in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a type of business it hasn’t seen in years: a hotel.
As Sherman grows, so does interest from hotels
A new restaurant is opening its doors at Lake Murray.
New restaurant opens at Lake Murray: a look inside The Lookout Kitchen
Darcy was booked into the Grayson County Jail on several charges, including intoxication assault.
Man charged for an alleged hit and run

Latest News

House Bill 2903 created the School Resource Officer Program, a three-year pilot program to...
School safety pilot program passes Oklahoma House
The free event will be hosted at Munson Park, near the baseball fields, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Chunk Your Junk in Denison this weekend
Derek Word, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and...
Denison man pleads guilty to evading, DWI
Alyssa Haratyk, 33, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Denison woman sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child