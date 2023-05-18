Murray State takes undefeated record into DII World Series

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Murray State College softball team will take their undefeated (56-0) record into the NJCAA DII World Series.

Murray State is coming out of the district tournament with their perfect record still in tact. Now, they will head to Spartanburg, South Carolina to play in the NJCAA D2 College World Series.

5⃣6⃣-0⃣! The Aggies 👊their 🎟️to Spartanburg, SC!



Murray State earned a spot in the 2023 #NJCAASoftball DII World Series by winning the Plains A District.https://t.co/66u2D4AuNw pic.twitter.com/Vuq84HJtxZ — NJCAA Softball (@NJCAASoftball) May 12, 2023

The Aggies made it to the finals a year ago. This year, they want to get back to the finals and bring home the trophy.

The team will begin play next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.