New OK law aims to reduce trauma in child abuse victims

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill this month raising the age limit on a law where courts can allow recorded testimony from victims of child abuse.

Lara Welch is the executive director of Sara’s Project, a group that advocates for children who’ve been abused.

“This bill allows us to continue to be a voice for children and adolescents, and we’re really pleased about that,” Welch said.

Senate Bill 619 allows recorded testimony of children up to 16 years old to be used in trials.

Previous law only allowed recordings to be used for children under 13.

“The forensic interview is designed to eliminate how many people have to speak with that child,” Welch said. “The child is able to share their story one time with a trained professional, the investigators are able to see that through close circuit television. It minimizes that trauma, but it’s a very child-friendly, nonleading manner.”

At Sara’s Project, children who have been abused can be medically examined and forensically interviewed without the stress of going to a hospital or police station.

Ardmore Police investigator Landon Gary said speaking with a police officer can be difficult for children- and without recordings, the child will have to go over their story multiple times.

“As law enforcement, were not trained to talk to kids,” Gary said. “We’re trained to talk to adults and suspects and we interview in a different way. It is a lot easier for a child to come in and talk to one of the girls here, the forensic interviewers, than it is maybe in an interrogation room or an interview room at a police station.”

Gary said the recording of the child’s testimony becomes evidence.

“I then take it and put it with my investigation to present to the District Attorney’s office,” Gary said.

Right now, children over 13 have to testify against their abuser in court.

“It is very difficult for a child to have to face their perpetrator,” Gary said. “They are having to face the man or woman that did these things to them, in an open courtroom and say what that person did to them. Whereas we may have an alternate means to do this at this point that we can use in court.”

Gary said the new law could help crimes get solved down the road, too.

we’ve had cases where the initial interview and we may not go to court for 10 years. so now that we have that documented we can show the jury what that child was like when it happened to them instead of them now as an adult

The new law will go into effect November 1st.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.