One Pill Kills presentation held at Van Alstyne High School

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A One Pill Kills presentation was held at the Van Alstyne High School.

According to a press release, newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, Damien Diggs, participated in the presentation.

One Pill Kills has been a joint operation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

“In just the past few months, we have reached thousands of children and helped spread the word to our community that it only takes one pill containing fentanyl to kill,” stated District Attorney Brett Smith. “Having the appointed U. S. Attorney for this region make an appearance demonstrates both the importance of these presentations and the commitment of our agencies to public safety.”

