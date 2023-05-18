Police: Skeletal remains found in Love County, believed to be 100+ years old

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - State and tribal officials are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Monday.

According to a social media post, a man was arrowhead hunting on his family’s property when he found what he believed to be a human skull partially buried in a creek bank.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Officer and the state archeology survey team collected and examined all the remains, and their preliminary conclusion is that they appear to have been in the ground for more than 100 years.

The Chickasaw Nation and Bureau of Indian Affairs are partnering in the investigation.

Sheriff Cumberledge said that rumors that the remains could belong to Molly Miller or Colt Haynes are not likely due to the age of the bones. Additional testing is underway and more information will be released when it is complete.

On Monday a Love County citizen contacted me and informed me that while he was on his family's property arrowhead... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.