Remembering the life of Bonham kayaker

Family remembers 28- year-old Colton Hamilton, who passed away after his kayak over-turned in Lake Bonham.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - “He’s the light in the world. He changed all of us, man, all of us,” Colton Hamilton’s sister-in-law, Chelsea Young said.

28- year-old Colton Hamilton passed away after his kayak over-turned in Lake Bonham on Sunday.

He leaves behind 3 kids, ages 4, 7, and 11, a wife, and many others who speak of him highly.

Hamilton’s brother-in-law, Jared Foreman says Hamilton was an admirable man.

" He was one of the most loving people. He came from nothing. He came from the muck. He pulled himself out, and you can ask anybody in this town, everybody he talked to, he was just loved,” Foreman shared.

Hamilton’s sister-in-law adds that he was the kind of man with a big heart and welcomed anyone with open arms.

“He saw the light in everybody, and even when other people maybe couldn’t see it that much, he would say, give that person a chance,” Young explained.

Colton was his family’s sole provider.

To help his wife and children, a few friends will be holding a benefit at the Bonham VFW this Sunday from 2-8 pm.

There will be live music, and auctions to raise funds.

" I believe it would put a smile on his face that that this many people had that much love and respect for him to come out and do what all we’re doing for his family,” family friend, EJ Miller said.

News 12 asked Hamilton’s family what they would miss about him the most.

A question they didn’t hesitate for a second in answering.

“The laugh, man. The laughter, man,” Young and Foreman replied.

