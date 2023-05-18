Ridley steps down as Wilson head football coach, remains as AD

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Long time area football coach Kenny Ridley stepped down at Wilson, but will remain as the athletic director.

Ridley has had plenty of success during his coaching career at Wilson, Lone Grove and other stops. He will step away from the sidelines to work as the athletic director at Wilson.

Ridley has already named a replacement. John Williamson will take over the team. Williamson has been an assistant at Velma-Alma and Maysville.

