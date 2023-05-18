Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

School safety pilot program passes Oklahoma House

House Bill 2903 created the School Resource Officer Program, a three-year pilot program to...
House Bill 2903 created the School Resource Officer Program, a three-year pilot program to provide every district with a school resource officer or security upgrades.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Legislation creating a school safety pilot program passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, House Bill 2903 created the School Resource Officer Program, a three-year pilot program to provide every district with a school resource officer or security upgrades. House Bill 2904 funds the program and directs approximately $96,000 to each Oklahoma public school district.

Both bills were presented on the House floor by Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.

“Parents want their children to be safe at school and progress in their education,” Lowe said. “These two bills represent a tremendous investment in school safety for school districts of all sizes.”

Under HB2903, School Resource Officers (SROs) participating in the program must complete active shooter emergency response training provided by the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), according to the release.

The bill also establishes a School Security Revolving Fund and allows the State Department of Education to distribute up to $50 million per year, totaling a $150 million investment over the three-year program.

The release said HB2903 passed the House 90-9 and HB2904 passed 98-1. Both bills now move to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tishomingo woman is fighting for her life in a Plano hospital after being hit by a pickup...
Tishomingo woman in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a type of business it hasn’t seen in years: a hotel.
As Sherman grows, so does interest from hotels
A new restaurant is opening its doors at Lake Murray.
New restaurant opens at Lake Murray: a look inside The Lookout Kitchen
Darcy was booked into the Grayson County Jail on several charges, including intoxication assault.
Man charged for an alleged hit and run

Latest News

The free event will be hosted at Munson Park, near the baseball fields, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Chunk Your Junk in Denison this weekend
Derek Word, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and...
Denison man pleads guilty to evading, DWI
Judith Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.
Murray County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Alyssa Haratyk, 33, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Denison woman sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child