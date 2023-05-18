School safety pilot program passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Legislation creating a school safety pilot program passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, House Bill 2903 created the School Resource Officer Program, a three-year pilot program to provide every district with a school resource officer or security upgrades. House Bill 2904 funds the program and directs approximately $96,000 to each Oklahoma public school district.

Both bills were presented on the House floor by Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.

“Parents want their children to be safe at school and progress in their education,” Lowe said. “These two bills represent a tremendous investment in school safety for school districts of all sizes.”

Under HB2903, School Resource Officers (SROs) participating in the program must complete active shooter emergency response training provided by the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), according to the release.

The bill also establishes a School Security Revolving Fund and allows the State Department of Education to distribute up to $50 million per year, totaling a $150 million investment over the three-year program.

The release said HB2903 passed the House 90-9 and HB2904 passed 98-1. Both bills now move to the Senate for consideration.

