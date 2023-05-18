Texoma Local
Sherman man found guilty of violent crime spree in Eastern District of Texas

Brian Black, 32, was found guilty for a violent crime spree in 2020.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was convicted for a violent crime spree in 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Brian Black and two others robbed a Tom Bean Dollar General in October 2020, during which he flashed a gun and threatened to kill three employees if they didn’t comply.

Ten days later, Black and several others committed a home invasion robbery in Mansfield.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, they entered the home at gunpoint, kidnapped three family members and restrained them with zip ties. Black shot the homeowner’s son when he freed himself from the zip ties.

The victim survived the shooting, but with permanent injuries, the release states.

Black, 32, was convicted of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery, robbery, conspiracy to kidnap, and two counts of carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the release.

A jury found Black guilty on all counts following a week-long trial.

Black faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing.

