Sherman Planning & Zoning makes way for downtown jail expansion

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is taking another leap forward on its plans to expand the...
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is taking another leap forward on its plans to expand the jail downtown.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is taking another leap forward on its plans to expand the jail downtown.

Sherman Planning and Zoning agreed to change zoning requirements, allowing the jail to expand at its current downtown location.

The city expressed in July 2022 it would like the jail to move entirely out of downtown Sherman.

This week’s zoning changes come with a good faith agreement that the county will try to move its justice center and jail to a new location in the next 15 to 20 years.

The county also said it would plan to move the probation and election offices out of downtown Sherman in the next five to ten years.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

