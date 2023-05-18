The TI Effect: One year after Texas Instruments’ groundbreaking

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been one year since Sherman celebrated the groundbreaking of Texas Instruments, soon to be among the biggest manufacturing plants in the country.

The expansion will help increase the production of chips, something just about every modern device uses, like phones and cars.

“Sherman’s always had potential,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “Seeing this come to fruition is just verification and confirmation that that thought process was correct.”

Sherman Mayor David Plyler said TI is pouring the concrete and putting the steel in place on its first part of the expansion.

Even before it opens, Sherman said it’s already feeling the effects.

“The construction companies, bringing their folks here, staying here and eating our restaurants and that sort of thing, so that’s all kind of compounded the sales tax effect,” said Plyler.

Plyler said sales tax is up hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.

The city is also upgrading its water plant to supply TI.

“That’s something that’s really kind of put the pressure on us, so to speak.”

Since TI made its announcement, other businesses have followed suit, including a groundbreaking from GlobalWafers.

“I’d like to see our city continue to attract these types of employers that are forward-thinking, they’re high tech-oriented, they’re dealing with the silica product, the chips, the AI type situation, and, you know, as we move forward these are the jobs of the future,” said Plyler.

Whether it be one year or one hundred years ...

“I think we’re setting up Sherman to be successful,” said Plyler.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.