Whitewright Police Chief encouraging everyone to prepare for mass shootings

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Police Chief, Chad Stallings, urges people to prepare for active shooting. He is holding a series of free training classes.

“If you have training, if you have given a bit of thought to something, you’ll snap in it instantly, your brain subconsciously knows what to do,” Stallings said.

Stallings has experience reacting to shooting situations, he was an officer in Garland when two gunmen were at a Mohammed Cartoon Contest.

“All I heard was shots fired at the officer, and that was exactly it, Stallings said, “I had to react on that and not know else what was going on.”

While another officer was able to gun down the men before others were injured, the response was like a mass shooting. Stallings said his past training helped him in this situation.

He will be sharing ways people can prepare in the upcoming classes.

“The first thing I would tell people is just when they go out in public, be aware of your surroundings,” Stallings said.

Stallings said this starts in the parking lot, you should look out for brick walls or cars, anything to separate you from the shooter.

“You don’t have to live in fear,” Stallings said, “Being ready, makes you always feel better.”

The first class will be held next Wednesday at 6:00 pm. It will be located in Whitewright in Downtown Whitewright at 111 West Grand St.

