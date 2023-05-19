Texoma Local
Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

