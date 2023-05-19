Dr. Opal Lee to visit Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A living legend is coming to Sherman.

Saturday, Dr. Opal Lee will be at the First United Bank on Taylor Street from 4:30 to 6:30.

Lee, who was conferred an honorary doctorate from North Texas, is credited for pushing Washington to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

“We have her coming down to Sherman to talk to us about the importance of Juneteenth and how we need to keep the legacy going, and we need to make sure that we educate our youth and let them know,” Grayson United’s Vice President, Talesha McKee said.

The event is being hosted by the non-profit organization, Grayson United.

