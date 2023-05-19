Texoma Local
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation

Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - “I certainly have no issue with any investigation. I’ve done nothing wrong,” stated Durant City Manager, Lisa Taylor.

A decision Taylor said, she’s still doesn’t fully understand.

“I’ve got a lot of questions about exactly what was approved or adopted. There was no scope. There was no investigator appointed. All of those decisions have to take place in an open public meeting,” Taylor said.

Although not many details are known as to why there is an investigation, Taylor says she has an idea.

“This particular item was put on the agenda because a council member wanted to have information about an employee disciplinary action from the personnel file. and as i stated, that’s, in my opinion, not ethical.”

Taylor said she stands by her principals, and feels that if said information was released, it would set a bad precedent.

“I don’t feel any of our employees should be worried about a council member having access to their personnel file. It should be protected, and we’ll see how it plays out,” Taylor added.

In light of the investigation, she said she’s excited to have new council members that are interested in learning everything they can about the city of Durant.

“Once they receive their training from OML that’s required by law, they’ll understand more of what their role is in city government versus my role. It’ll kind of show them where that line exists,” Taylor concluded.

