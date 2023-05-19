Durant Police holds 11th annual memorial for fallen officers

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -While this week is officer appreciation week, we also remember the officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The Durant Police Department held the 11th annual member to remember our local offices.

“Durant Police Department started this several years ago and it’s a wonderful way to honor the sacrifices that were made,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton.

At the Market Square in Durant, law enforcement agencies from all over Bryan county came together to mourn the men and women who have died while on duty.

“It’s important for our fallen to be remembered so we know throughout every single day that we go out on duty that that could be our last,” said Choctaw Tribal Officer Meghan Bruce.

But it’s also for the families who live on without their loved ones.

“It’s a reminder to the families that they can see the public’s support that is still ongoing for law enforcement we’re very lucky for where we live and the support we get around her,” Hampton said.

At Thursday’s memorial, the community remembered the lives of 16 fallen officers.

“We will call out a name of the fallen and then an officer will walk up, they’ll have a rose, place a rose in the wreath and they’ll provide a ceremonial salute, just as a ‘hey thank you for your service,’” Hampton added.

And for our men and women in blue who risk their lives everyday to serve our community, “it’s a very good time to show support and to just keep it on your mind that all of us being safe at home at night, don’t come without sacrifice,” Hampton said.

And we are all very grateful for the work and sacrifice of our officers and will remember everyday those who are no longer with us.

