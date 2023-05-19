First Baptist Church to hold car show in Sherman this Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Rev up your engines and polish your chrome - the First Baptist Church in Sherman is putting on a car show Saturday morning.

Registration for the car show will be on May 20 from 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. at 400 S Travis St.

There are awards for several different classes - including best engine, interior, and paint. Awards will be at 2:30 p.m.

To sign up to be entered in the car show click here. To learn more about the event click here.

