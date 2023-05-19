Heartwarming update: K-9 officer on the mend after successful surgery

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - K-9 Jaeger, from the Sherman Police Department, has successfully undergone surgery.

On a social media post, the department reported that Jaeger was now recovering at home with his handler.

The department expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from the community.

Jaeger is now on his journey to full recovery. He was set to retire in August and will be adopted by his handler once he recovers from surgery.

