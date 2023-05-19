Texoma Local
Heartwarming update: K-9 officer on the mend after successful surgery

K-9 Jaeger, from the Sherman Police Department, has successfully undergone surgery.
K-9 Jaeger, from the Sherman Police Department, has successfully undergone surgery.(Sherman Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - K-9 Jaeger, from the Sherman Police Department, has successfully undergone surgery.

On a social media post, the department reported that Jaeger was now recovering at home with his handler.

The department expressed gratitude for the support and prayers received from the community.

Jaeger is now on his journey to full recovery. He was set to retire in August and will be adopted by his handler once he recovers from surgery.

Jaeger Update! The surgery went well and he is home with his handler recovering. We at the Sherman Police Department...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Friday, May 19, 2023

