Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Motorcyclists dies after fatal crash in Durant

d
d(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Durant.

Police said just before 8 p.m. last night, a vehicle was headed northbound on 9th Avenue and was turning left onto Choctaw Road.

A motorcyclist who was reportedly driving erratically, was also headed northbound.

The biker was passing on the left when they collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing his name, only that he was 23 years old and may not have been wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to be okay.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tishomingo woman is fighting for her life in a Plano hospital after being hit by a pickup...
Tishomingo woman in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a type of business it hasn’t seen in years: a hotel.
As Sherman grows, so does interest from hotels
Dr. Pepper Float
Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor with another iconic Texas brand
A new restaurant is opening its doors at Lake Murray.
New restaurant opens at Lake Murray: a look inside The Lookout Kitchen

Latest News

Judith Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Sulphur.
Missing Sulphur woman found safe
While this week is officer appreciation week, we also remember the officers who were killed in...
Durant Police holds 11th annual memorial for fallen officers
Family remembers 28- year-old Colton Hamilton, who passed away after his kayak over-turned in...
Remembering the life of Bonham kayaker
Family remembers 28- year-old Colton Hamilton, who passed away after his kayak over-turned in...
Remembering the life of Bonham kayaker