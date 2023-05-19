Motorcyclists dies after fatal crash in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Durant.

Police said just before 8 p.m. last night, a vehicle was headed northbound on 9th Avenue and was turning left onto Choctaw Road.

A motorcyclist who was reportedly driving erratically, was also headed northbound.

The biker was passing on the left when they collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing his name, only that he was 23 years old and may not have been wearing a helmet.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to be okay.

