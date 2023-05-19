New Fannin County Justice Center floorplan approved

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Fannin County Justice Center is one step closer to re-locating.

Friday, commissioners approved the floor plan of the new center.

It will be located where the Walmart and Brookshires used to be and will allow most of the county’s officials to operate under one roof.

The budget for the project has not yet been approved but will be addressed in commissioners court at a later date.

