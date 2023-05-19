“A pioneer in spelling”: Sherman junior wins state spelling competition for third straight year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman High School student spelled out a big name for himself by winning state for the third straight year.

“Everyone knows who Shomoy Kamal is,” said Amelia Antillon, a Sherman High School teacher, and spelling and vocabulary team coach.

Shomoy Kamal has spelled his place in Sherman High School history.

“You can give a student all the tools you need to be successful. Shomoy though has just had those tools before even even met me,” said Antillon.

A junior, Kamal took home gold this week, winning the UIL state spelling and vocabulary competition.

“This year’s competition was a lot more difficult than last year, so I’m happy with the results,” said Kamal.

The test includes multiple-choice, proofreading, and, of course, spelling.

“Probably the most difficult word was chaebol, which is spelled c-h-a-e-b-o-l,” said Kamal.

It really is not as easy as a-b-c.

“Yup, I didn’t get that one either,” said Kamal.

Kamal tied with the highest score in the state: 90 out of 100.

“He has made a name for himself,” said Antillon. “They say he is a pioneer in spelling.”

This isn’t his first time winning the competition or second.

It’s his third.

“I don’t think they’ve ever been to the state championship for spelling let alone three times, so it’s pretty cool,” said Antillon.

Kamal said it all goes back to his team.

“My family, friends, and you know all the people in this town that still continue to support me to this day,” said Kamal. “That’s a big part of, you know, keeping me motivated to continue studying and preparing for these competitions.”

As for next year ...

“I’ll do my best,” said Kamal.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.