Sherman High School announces new head football coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced the hiring of their new head football coach Friday.

SHS alum Josh Aleman will be the head football coach for the Bearcats, as well as the boys coordinator.

Aleman is a 2004 graduate of Sherman High School. He most recently served as offensive coordinator at Braswell High School in Denton ISD.

According to a press release from Sherman ISD, Aleman played three years of college football at Texas Tech University and one year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Aleman spent three years as the head football coach at S&S High School, where he immediately turned around their program and led the Rams to the playoffs.

Aleman has previous coaching experience at Bells, Braswell, Center High School in east Texas, and numerous roles in Sherman, including coaching the offensive line, defensive line, tight ends and tackles, and strength and conditioning at various levels.

“Coach Aleman has every quality that we were looking for,” Sherman ISD Athletic Director Jeff Cordell said. “Not only has he had success as a head football coach, he brings extensive experience to the Bearcat football program.”

Aleman is replacing Cory Cain, who was the head coach for two years.

Cain resigned in April to “take a step back and focus on his family.”

