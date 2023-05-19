Sherman man pleads guilty to shooting, receives 45-years prison sentence

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man pled guilty to shooting a man in head back in January.

35-year-old Ryan Edd was sentenced to 45 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

The shooting happened at a duplex in the 600 block of South Montgomery Street.

Police said the man who was shot was in and out of consciousness when they found him, but was able to identify Edd as the shooter. Edd later confessed.

According to a press release, during a search of the residence where Edd was located, a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol were located. Another weapon was later located in the same residence.

Due to the aggravated nature of the offense Edd must serve at least 22 ½ years before being eligible for parole, the press release states.

ADA Kerye Ashmore stated, “The victim was extremely lucky to walk away after being shot in the back of the head. This defendant has a lengthy criminal history and the evidence shows that he had every intent to kill the victim.”

