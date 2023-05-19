Texoma Local
Survival swim lessons could save children from drowning

Infant Swimming Resources gives children the skills to save themselves from drowning.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - According to the CDC, accidental drowning is the lead killer of children under five years old. Because of this, some recommend parents start children in swimming lessons as babies.

Certified ISR Instructor, Hailey DeFrange, said Infant Swimming Resources is a type of swim training that starts at six months old.

“These skills that we’re teaching here prevent that, it sets our kids up for success in order to save themselves if they do find themselves in the water alone,” DeFrange said.

DeFrange said within six weeks, babies will know how to roll over and float on their backs and maintain the position until help arrives. After one year old, children begin learning a “swim-float-swim” sequence that helps them find the water’s edge.

Mom, Katie Reed, began her twins in ISR lessons around one year old following the passing of a friend’s child from drowning.

“It really just gave us that push of sooner versus later, " Reed said, “We’re not going to wait for something else terrible to happen, we’re going to be proactive.”

Reed said the first few lessons were nerve-racking for herself and her twins. She understands why parents would be hesitant. She adds that misconceptions make it appear scarier.

“‘Oh, you’re just going to plop the kid in the water and see what they do?’, it’s not that, it’s so hands-on from the very beginning,” Reed said.

DeFrange said while lakes and pools are a fun way to beat the summer heat, water should not be treated like a playground.

To begin lessons, the official ISR website can locate the closest certified instructors to you.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

