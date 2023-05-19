Texoma Back the Badge Foundation holds 7th annual memorial golf tournament

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The rain Friday morning cleared out just in time for a good cause. The 7th annual Texoma Back the Badge Foundation golf tournament began with a somber opening ceremony and a helicopter golf ball drop, before teeing off at Stone Creek Golf Club on Friday.

Law enforcement and supporters across Texoma came out to support the cause - raising money for the foundation.

The tournament is named in honor of two late officers: Grayson County Sheriff’s Captain Ricky Wheeler and Sherman Police Officer Vincent Castellanos.

“We see people when they’re in a time of need or they’ve had something horrific happen to their family,” Back the Badge Foundation board member Laura Wheeler said. “For us to be able to step in and help relieve a financial burden makes us feel good that we can help in that way.”

Back the Badge Foundation President Zac Grantham said in the past seven years, the foundation has raised about $380,000 overall. They hope that after today, that total will top $500,000.

“They’re always running to us when we need them so it’s our opportunity to run to them when they need us,” Grantham said. “That’s what the whole foundation is all about.”

