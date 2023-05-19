Thunderstorm Danger Ends this Evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 pm, damaging winds and hail are possible as a cold front pushes through Texoma. The severe weather threat should end around sunset. Expect windy and cooler weather overnight with lows in the 50s and northerly winds up to 25 mph. Saturday looks quiet with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 70s and a northerly breeze at 20 mph.

The longer-range forecast shows a few showers possible Tuesday/Wednesday, but in general we’re expecting an unusually quiet pattern next week by late May standards.

Brian Briggs

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.