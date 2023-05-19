Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Thunderstorm Danger Ends this Evening

Damaging winds and hail still possible with storms forming ahead of a strong cold front
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 pm, damaging winds and hail are possible as a cold front pushes through Texoma. The severe weather threat should end around sunset. Expect windy and cooler weather overnight with lows in the 50s and northerly winds up to 25 mph. Saturday looks quiet with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 70s and a northerly breeze at 20 mph.

The longer-range forecast shows a few showers possible Tuesday/Wednesday, but in general we’re expecting an unusually quiet pattern next week by late May standards.

Brian Briggs

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
Motorcyclists dies in Durant crash
It's been one year since Sherman celebrated the groundbreaking of Texas Instruments.
The TI Effect: One year after Texas Instruments’ groundbreaking
Dr. Pepper Float
Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor with another iconic Texas brand
Sherman Planning and Zoning approved a type of business it hasn’t seen in years: a hotel.
As Sherman grows, so does interest from hotels
Alyssa Haratyk, 33, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Denison woman sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 5/19/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/18/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/18/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, May 17
Evening Forecast - Wed, May 17
Your Full Morning Weather 5/17/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/17/2023