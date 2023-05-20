Texoma Local
Austin College announces historic gift for full-tuition scholarships

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College announced the largest single gift in the school’s history on Friday.

According to a press release, the school received a $20 million bequest from the estate of Clifford J. Grum of Lufkin.

The gift will fund the Westminster Scholarship Program to provide full-tuition scholarships for eligible students, beginning in 2024-2025.

Clifford Grum graduated from Austin College in 1956, and was an active member of the Austin College Board of Trustees from 1981-2001, according to the release.

