Austin College announces historic gift for full-tuition scholarships

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College announced the largest single gift in the school’s history on Friday.

According to a press release, the school received a $20 million bequest from the estate of Clifford J. Grum of Lufkin.

The gift will fund the Westminster Scholarship Program to provide full-tuition scholarships for eligible students, beginning in 2024-2025.

Clifford Grum graduated from Austin College in 1956, and was an active member of the Austin College Board of Trustees from 1981-2001, according to the release.

