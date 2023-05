DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Lady Vikings softball team is heading to the NJCAA World Series.

Grayson was picked as the sixth seed in the bracket and will face Bossier Parris in the opening round on May 23rd.

Grayson is 46-7 on the season as they head into nationals.

