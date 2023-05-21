Texoma Local
C4 holds Pro Day Combine for local athletes

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - C4 sports performance continues to put local athletes on the map, holding their annual Pro Day Combine.

As tons of athletes showed up and showed out, with a plethora of college recruiters and media members from across the nation in attendance hoping to give these local kids a shot at fulfilling their dreams of playing on Saturdays.

“It’s about time that it happens in this area,” said Durant Linebacker Colton Yarbrough. “Because we’ve always been here. Athletes have been here. They just, this, C4 just sprung it up.”

“Coop, he puts on for the small towns. So it means a lot to us kids,” said Denison Safety Kenyan Kelly. “Like, in the big cities they have all the exposure, but Coop, he puts us on the map so it means a lot to us.”

“It gives a lot of exposure,” said Honey Grove Running Back Deon Morris. “It gives kids a chance to prove themselves out here if they don’t have a lot of experiences at there own high school and stuff like that. So they can come out here and show coaches what they can do.”

