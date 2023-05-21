Durant’s Sims commits to Oregon Football

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Fly duck’s fly. They’re now throwing up the O out in Durant, as 4-star Lion standout Xadavien Sims commits to Oregon Football.

He dawns the green in yellow during his announcement, as Sims now plans to take his talents out to Eugene at the conclusion of his senior season next year. With Dan Lanning and the Ducks now picking up the top-rated player in the state of Oklahoma.

“As soon as I stepped on campus it felt right to me,” said Sims. “You know I got to talking with coach Lanning at the end and I told him I wanted to be a duck. You know what I’m saying? Like, as soon as we got done taking pictures, I knew that’s what I wanted to do, that’s where I want to play. We were like this close, it’s crazy, this close to cancelling the trip to Oregon and staying here to go to the O-U Spring Game. I felt like I was already locked in with O-U so, it’s great for me and great for my family.”

