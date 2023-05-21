Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Stable Week Ahead

Temperatures only going up after Sunday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday will be mostly defined by the cirrus cloud canopy overhead, which will prevent sunlight from warming up Texoma past the mid-70s. Cloud cover will disperse somewhat overnight, which will allow high temperatures to rise back around 80 (the normal high for this time of year). The wind speeds have been reduced greatly for Sunday and will remain calm throughout the week.

The last full week of May is looking very stable with no severe weather chances in the forecast. Can’t rule out some showers developing between Tuesday and Thursday with Wednesday having the highest chances. The rain chances will be highest West of I-35 and will be weak showers if they even manage to get too far East of I-35.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will have recovered back into the 80s and rain chances drop back to 0% starting Friday. If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend, the weather is looking just about ideal for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Enjoy the calm weather this week!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been one year since Sherman celebrated the groundbreaking of Texas Instruments.
The TI Effect: One year after Texas Instruments’ groundbreaking
A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional...
ODOC implements statewide lockdown
Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation
Sherman ISD announces Josh Aleman as the new head football coach.
Sherman High School announces new head football coach
The gift will fund the Westminster Scholarship Program to provide full-tuition scholarships for...
Austin College announces historic gift for full-tuition scholarships

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Sat, May 20
Evening Forecast - Fri, May 19
Full Morning Weather 5/19/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/18/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/18/2023