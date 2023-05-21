Stable Week Ahead

Sunday will be mostly defined by the cirrus cloud canopy overhead, which will prevent sunlight from warming up Texoma past the mid-70s. Cloud cover will disperse somewhat overnight, which will allow high temperatures to rise back around 80 (the normal high for this time of year). The wind speeds have been reduced greatly for Sunday and will remain calm throughout the week.

The last full week of May is looking very stable with no severe weather chances in the forecast. Can’t rule out some showers developing between Tuesday and Thursday with Wednesday having the highest chances. The rain chances will be highest West of I-35 and will be weak showers if they even manage to get too far East of I-35.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will have recovered back into the 80s and rain chances drop back to 0% starting Friday. If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend, the weather is looking just about ideal for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Enjoy the calm weather this week!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

