Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic converter.

Sheriff Terry Park said deputies and Hugo Police were looking for a man to serve a protective order, when they ran across Adara Lindamood cutting the catalytic converter from someone else’s vehicle.

On a photograph posted by Park, a battery-operated saw is visible next to Lindamood.

In a new law signed by Governor Kevin Stitt the crime, catalytic converter theft, is now punishable by a $5,000 fine or five year sentence.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.