Boating crash on Broken Bow Lake sends two to hospital

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken Bow Lake.

It happened Sunday in the Bee Creek area. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old Kenneth Taylor, of Broken Bow, was thrown from the boat when he hit a submerged object, causing his boat to make a sharp left turn.

A passenger in the boat, Bryce Fusco, 18, of Broken Bow, was thrown into the boat console. He is expected to be ok.

OHP said Taylor sustained internal and external injuries. He was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle and was later transferred to a Texarkana hospital.

There is no word on what they stuck under the water.

Troopers said both men were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

