Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boating crash on Broken Bow Lake sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken...
Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken Bow Lake.(KSLA)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit something under the water in Broken Bow Lake.

It happened Sunday in the Bee Creek area. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old Kenneth Taylor, of Broken Bow, was thrown from the boat when he hit a submerged object, causing his boat to make a sharp left turn.

A passenger in the boat, Bryce Fusco, 18, of Broken Bow, was thrown into the boat console. He is expected to be ok.

OHP said Taylor sustained internal and external injuries. He was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle and was later transferred to a Texarkana hospital.

There is no word on what they stuck under the water.

Troopers said both men were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation
The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of...
Cooke County issues boil order for residents
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
Sherman ISD announces Josh Aleman as the new head football coach.
Sherman High School announces new head football coach

Latest News

A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
A woman was arrested in Choctaw County after deputies said they caught her stealing a catalytic...
Alleged catalytic converter thief caught red-handed
The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of...
Cooke County issues boil order for residents