Cooke County issues boil order for residents

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of Cooke County.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system and the potential presence of harmful bacteria, residents are instructed to boil their water before consumption.

The water should be vigorously boiled for two minutes, or residents may choose to use bottled water.

The water utilities company will collect bacteriological samples as conditions improve and will notify customers when the boil notice is lifted.

