CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The home of a Choctaw County Jailer was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday.

Sheriff Terry Park said Melanie Priddy is a detention officer at the jail, and that her home in Grant is a total loss.

Park’s said a GoFundMe account has been set up.

If you would like to help Priddy and her family, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.