East Burns Run campsite re-opens with renovations

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - After being closed through fall and winter, East Burns Run in Cartwright is finally re-open, and they’ve added about 30 brand new RV concrete pads, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s a lot more reliable in the sense of less to maintain. Typically, on a gravel site, you would have to either bring in more gravel or grade it out in order to restore the campsite,” Lake Texoma Park ranger, Brandon Stone explained.

He said the renovations are something the public has been asking for, and he’s grateful to see them put to use.

“For the five years I’ve been working for the corps here at Lake Texoma, that’s been the biggest feedback I’ve been getting, is why can’t camp sites look just like the full hookup sites we have here at East Burns Run,” Stone shared.

He said the RV campsite isn’t the only place that will get a make-over.

The designated swim area, just around the corner of east burns will also look a little different.

“They’re actually going to move over there and start applying approximately 16 more picnic pads, which consist of a concrete slab. The picnic table, the shelter top, over top of them and as well as two shower facilities rinse off stations,” Stone explained.

While all the campsites for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend are booked, Stone said you can still visit, and there’s one important tip he wants to share.

“We just want to remind everybody to please wear your life jacket because it can potentially save your life,” he concluded.

Day passes for east burns are $5.

If you’re looking to camp out in your RV, prices start at $26 a day.

