Fannin County unveils new Leonard water treatment plant

The North Texas Texas Municipal Water District celebrated the official commissioning of the...
The North Texas Texas Municipal Water District celebrated the official commissioning of the Leonard Water Treatment Plant with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.(Brandon Wade | Brandon Wade)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -The North Texas Texas Municipal Water District celebrated the official commissioning of the Leonard Water Treatment Plant with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The plant will treat water from the recently completed Bois d’Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in the state in over three decades.

NTMWD, which owns and operates the plant on a 1,000-acre site just west of Leonard, TX, started treating Bois d’Arc Lake water in March.

The plant applies a thorough, multistage process that incorporates cutting-edge ozone and biological filtration technology.

Six large pumps convey the treated water to the District’s transmission system via a connection point in McKinney. The plant currently processes up to 70 million gallons of water per day (MGD) and is equipped to expand its capacity to 280 MGD in the future.

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2028.

