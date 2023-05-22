Texoma Local
Gainesville man killed after motorcycle crash

A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after running off the road on his motorcycle Sunday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 70-year-old James Earl Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on FM-51 at SH-114. Troopers said Willingham missed a turn onto the SH-114 Access Road, went through a T-Intersection, and struck a utility pole.

Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow pronounced him dead.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

