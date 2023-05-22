Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

“I don’t know if I could go back to school”: Grayson College students says after stabbed on campus

News 12 told you about a Grayson College student who was stabbed in the neck by her roommate...
News 12 told you about a Grayson College student who was stabbed in the neck by her roommate earlier this month.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -News 12 told you about a Grayson College student who was stabbed in the neck by her roommate earlier this month.

Your time at college should be filled with joy and new experiences.

But for 18-year-old Emaya Williams, she said she’s left with fear, “I don’t know if I could go back to school.”

On May 20, Williams was stabbed in the neck with scissors.

Her 20-year-old roommate Aulmonique Ervin was arrested for the crime.

The girls were paired randomly as roommates back in January.

“We met that day of the move in,” Williams said.

Williams told News 12 that she was always friendly to Ervin and they never had a bad interaction until that day.

“She was basically like, ‘you all want to kill me?’ and I’m like, ‘where is this coming from?’ and she’s like, ‘yeah, so if y’all going to do it, go ahead and do it now. So at that point, I was already scared. I’m like, panicking, my heart racing,” Williams added.

Williams said she told friends about the encounter she had with her roommate.

She continued with her day and after coming back from the dining hall, that’s where she says Ervin was waiting for her, “she’s like talking to herself or whatever, like moving her hands.”

While Williams was attempting to enter the dorm, she said Ervin attacked her.

With adrenaline pumping, Williams said she didn’t even realize she’d been stabbed, “my blood just went everywhere. So I immediately stopped and just started crying. I’m like “y’all help me.”

Before the attack, Williams said Ervin destroyed her room, “she’s just like, ‘oh and I cut up all your stuff in your room, your teddy bear, your lotions.’”

While Williams is slowly healing physically, she now deals with the fear of Ervin coming to harm her again, “try to go to sleep and close my eyes, I’m picturing just her running up towards me. Like, I picture her in my head.”

The attorney representing the Williams said not only are they pursuing a lawsuit against Ervin, as well as Grayson College.

“I just hope she gets the help that she needs,” Williams said.

Ervin remains in the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

News 12 reached out to Grayson College, they declined comment on this story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation
The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of...
Cooke County issues boil order for residents
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage
A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train
Sherman ISD announces Josh Aleman as the new head football coach.
Sherman High School announces new head football coach

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV crash Sunday.
Two taken to hospital following ATV rollover crash in McCurtain County
As AI and ChatGPT take the tech world by storm, college professors are looking for a human...
How local colleges are addressing ChatGPT in the classroom
A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Choctaw County Jailer who lost her home in a fire...
Detention officer’s home destroyed in fire
A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into a cow.
Impaired driver collides with cow in Hugo, OHP says