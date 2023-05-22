“I don’t know if I could go back to school”: Grayson College students says after stabbed on campus

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -News 12 told you about a Grayson College student who was stabbed in the neck by her roommate earlier this month.

Your time at college should be filled with joy and new experiences.

But for 18-year-old Emaya Williams, she said she’s left with fear, “I don’t know if I could go back to school.”

On May 20, Williams was stabbed in the neck with scissors.

Her 20-year-old roommate Aulmonique Ervin was arrested for the crime.

The girls were paired randomly as roommates back in January.

“We met that day of the move in,” Williams said.

Williams told News 12 that she was always friendly to Ervin and they never had a bad interaction until that day.

“She was basically like, ‘you all want to kill me?’ and I’m like, ‘where is this coming from?’ and she’s like, ‘yeah, so if y’all going to do it, go ahead and do it now. So at that point, I was already scared. I’m like, panicking, my heart racing,” Williams added.

Williams said she told friends about the encounter she had with her roommate.

She continued with her day and after coming back from the dining hall, that’s where she says Ervin was waiting for her, “she’s like talking to herself or whatever, like moving her hands.”

While Williams was attempting to enter the dorm, she said Ervin attacked her.

With adrenaline pumping, Williams said she didn’t even realize she’d been stabbed, “my blood just went everywhere. So I immediately stopped and just started crying. I’m like “y’all help me.”

Before the attack, Williams said Ervin destroyed her room, “she’s just like, ‘oh and I cut up all your stuff in your room, your teddy bear, your lotions.’”

While Williams is slowly healing physically, she now deals with the fear of Ervin coming to harm her again, “try to go to sleep and close my eyes, I’m picturing just her running up towards me. Like, I picture her in my head.”

The attorney representing the Williams said not only are they pursuing a lawsuit against Ervin, as well as Grayson College.

“I just hope she gets the help that she needs,” Williams said.

Ervin remains in the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

News 12 reached out to Grayson College, they declined comment on this story.

