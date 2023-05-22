Texoma Local
Impaired driver collides with cow in Hugo, OHP says

A heartland woman was sent to the hospital after crashing into a cow.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers man, who troopers said was speeding and driving impaired, was injured after hitting a cow on the highway early Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Edwin R. Couch, 52, was traveling northbound on US-271, approximately 9/10ths of a mile from US-70, when he hit the bovine - sending it flying approximately 250 feet.

Couch was transported to Choctaw Memorial Hospital for a superficial head injury and internal injuries.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

