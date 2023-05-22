Leonard Park in Gainesville receives new additions

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -Leonard Park in Gainesville has received some new additions over the weekend.

The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department announced that they along with the Medal of Honor Host City program received a grant from Home Depot.

The home improvement retailer also helped with the planting process.

They planted nine trees, established new beds around the unity monument, and created a picture-perfect sitting area under a live oak tree.

