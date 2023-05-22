Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Leonard Park in Gainesville receives new additions

Leonard Park in Gainesville has received some new additions over the weekend.
Leonard Park in Gainesville has received some new additions over the weekend.(Gainesville)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -Leonard Park in Gainesville has received some new additions over the weekend.

The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department announced that they along with the Medal of Honor Host City program received a grant from Home Depot.

The home improvement retailer also helped with the planting process.

They planted nine trees, established new beds around the unity monument, and created a picture-perfect sitting area under a live oak tree.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's been one year since Sherman celebrated the groundbreaking of Texas Instruments.
The TI Effect: One year after Texas Instruments’ groundbreaking
Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation
A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional...
ODOC implements statewide lockdown
Sherman ISD announces Josh Aleman as the new head football coach.
Sherman High School announces new head football coach
The gift will fund the Westminster Scholarship Program to provide full-tuition scholarships for...
Austin College announces historic gift for full-tuition scholarships

Latest News

The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of...
Cooke County issues boil order for residents
The North Texas Texas Municipal Water District celebrated the official commissioning of the...
Fannin County unveils new Leonard water treatment plant
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional...
ODOC implements statewide lockdown