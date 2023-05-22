Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Durant city council members voted 3 to 2 to investigate City Manager, Lisa Taylor.
Durant City Manager speaks after city council votes to launch investigation
It's been one year since Sherman celebrated the groundbreaking of Texas Instruments.
The TI Effect: One year after Texas Instruments’ groundbreaking
Sherman ISD announces Josh Aleman as the new head football coach.
Sherman High School announces new head football coach
The Texas Water Utilities has issued boil water for residents at the Pleasant Ridge addition of...
Cooke County issues boil order for residents
A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional...
ODOC implements statewide lockdown

Latest News

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Marydale community of...
9 injured in graduation block party shooting, La. sheriff says
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007
FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March