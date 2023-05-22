Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 7 a.m.

Troopers said the man was on the tracks at the railroad crossing near State Highway 91, when he was hit by a southbound Union Pacific Train.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.