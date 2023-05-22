Texoma Local
Man killed in Colbert after being struck by train

A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.
(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after he was hit by a train in Colbert Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 7 a.m.

Troopers said the man was on the tracks at the railroad crossing near State Highway 91, when he was hit by a southbound Union Pacific Train.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.

His name has not been released.

