Pre-Dawn Storms Possible Tonight, Tuesday Night

A complex of thunderstorms over far western Oklahoma and western Texas may survive and reach Texoma between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. They will be weakening as they move in, so severe weather is not expected, but lightning and a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts to 40 mph are possible, well below severe levels. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s. There’s a 20 percent chance of a lingering shower Tuesday morning but most of Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds and a high near 80 degrees.

A second round of thunderstorms is possible Tuesday night, this batch may be bit stronger as an upper wave helps it along. The wind shear pattern remains extraordinarily weak for late May through the weekend there’s no tornadoes in the outlook and very little chance of hail with any storm through the period. However, a moist atmosphere and daytime heating will fire off some widely scattered activity most afternoons from Friday through Memorial day. It remains to be seen if nature will draw a bullseye on any particular day of the weekend because the steering is very weak, making small waves tougher to detect and time out.

So the bug picture is a chance of rain the next couple of nights, mainly after you’re in bed, and a daily chance of rain over the Holiday weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

