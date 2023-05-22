Two taken to hospital following ATV rollover crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV crash Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just before 7 p.m. about 14 miles north and one mile west of Broken Bow.

Troopers said the ATV, that was carrying four people, was speeding when it rolled off the road.

The driver, Orlando Aranada, 47, of Yukon, and a passenger, Garcia Armando, 47, of Yukon, denied treatment.

Two other passengers, Eduardo Leal-Velasco, 45, of Roswell, NM and Garcia Francisco, 50, of Yukon, were transported to separate hospitals.

Francisco reportedly suffered a head injury but is in stable condition. Velasco was treated and released.

Troopers said all four people were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

