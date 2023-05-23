Texoma Local
Boil water order issued for Rock Creek Resort

A boil order was issued Tuesday for the Rock Creek Resort area.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A boil order was issued Tuesday for the Rock Creek Resort area.

The boil notice was issued because of a planned system maintenance, according to Texas Water Utilities.

The maintenance will cause service disruptions from May 23 - 24.

Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and Texas Water Utilities would cancel the boil water notice at that time.

The notice affects 165 customers in the area.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com.

