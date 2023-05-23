Collinsville ready for Bosqueville in region semifinals

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates are headed to the region semifinals and will face Bosqueville.

Collinsville made it this far a year ago with a young team. This year, they are a year older, and have even higher goals as they begin play on Thursday.

The Pirates’ series with Bosqueville will be played in Weatherford with game 1 starting on Thursday.

